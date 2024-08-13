Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

