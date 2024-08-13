Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $393.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $392.00 to $393.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.45.

Shares of EG stock opened at $360.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.40 and its 200 day moving average is $377.46. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 184.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

