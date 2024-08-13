Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. 682,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

