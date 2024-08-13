Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 321.1% in July

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.