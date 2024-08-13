Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of WHG opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.17.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.