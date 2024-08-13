Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WHG opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

