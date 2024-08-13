WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $325.00

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.15), with a volume of 2750000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

WH Ireland Group Stock Up 9,458.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of £766.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.86.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

