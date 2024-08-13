WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.31 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008019 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $22,120,871.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

