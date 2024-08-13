Winmark Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $364.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.54. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

