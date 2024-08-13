Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 302,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,854. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

