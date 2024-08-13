WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

