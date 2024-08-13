WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $11.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $27,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

