Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.40). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

