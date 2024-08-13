Worldcoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $559.79 million and $88.07 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002758 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,410,069 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 341,130,542.1402065 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.66631662 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $121,828,477.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

