Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $57.40 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $57.40 million and $19.17 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 135,276,390 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 134,803,962.91389513. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41970997 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3349 active market(s) with $26,070,496.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

