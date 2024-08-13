Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YMAB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $9.98 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $437.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

