YUSD Stablecoin Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $216.48 million and approximately $0.82 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99245033 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

