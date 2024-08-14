1,021 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $2,783,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.97. 127,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $435.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.96.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.03.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

