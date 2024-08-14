11,928 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 956,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 361,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 244,836 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 169,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 254,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

