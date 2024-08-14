15,971 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,614,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,423,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,806,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,401. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.