180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 140,800 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ATNF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,280. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.