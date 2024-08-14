18,619 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

