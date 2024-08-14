2,276 Shares in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,236.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 960.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 23,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,743. The company has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

