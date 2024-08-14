3,650 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

