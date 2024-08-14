4,196 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.