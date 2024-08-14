4,196 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.