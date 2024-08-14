4,429 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 2,219,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

