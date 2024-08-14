4,515 Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

PSP opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.53 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

