5,923 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 8,907,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,513,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

