66,544 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

