69,061 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 150,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

