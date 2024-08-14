A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2839 per share. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

