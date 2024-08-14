AA Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %
TSM stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
