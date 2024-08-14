Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Down 0.6%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.11 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 891,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,015,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

