Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 37,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,035. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

