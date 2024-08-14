Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

ACRS stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

