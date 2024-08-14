Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ACRV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 9,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,950. The company has a market cap of $222.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRV. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

