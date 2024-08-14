Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 13,007 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after buying an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

AKAM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.73. 1,583,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,895. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

