Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,331. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

