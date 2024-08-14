Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 17,253 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 292.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 555,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 166,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.90. 45,617,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976,861. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

