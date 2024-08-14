Addenda Capital Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 1,038,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,214. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

