Addenda Capital Inc. Has $13.55 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Open Text worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Open Text by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Open Text Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 614,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,663. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

