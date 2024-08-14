Addenda Capital Inc. Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $22,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 904,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

