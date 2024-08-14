Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,378.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,033. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock worth $1,334,230. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

