Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

