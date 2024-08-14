Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 693.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

