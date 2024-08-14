Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 4,512 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,165,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,342,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Middleby by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,182,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Middleby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 177.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after buying an additional 349,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. 590,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

