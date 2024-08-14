Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 6,629 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $32,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.56. 410,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,828. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.