Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 70,819 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,819 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 3.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $74,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after buying an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

