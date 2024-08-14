Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $50,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

