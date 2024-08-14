Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 496.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 7,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58. Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 741.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

