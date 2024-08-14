aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Hits $286.53 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $286.53 million and $27.46 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.